CHARLESTON — Four new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the new cases Saturday. New cases were identified in Kanawha, Marshall and Mercer counties, according to a news release from the DHHR.
West Virginia now has 12 confirmed cases.
The state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Jefferson County, one individual from Jackson County, two individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, one from Monongalia County, and two individuals from Tucker County, the release said. All cases are travel related.
The DHHR said 397 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 12 positive, 385 negative and one test pending. These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.