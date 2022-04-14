CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of virus deaths to 6,791.
Among the new deaths were a 67-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, both from Cabell County; an 80-year-old man from Wayne County; a 68-year-old woman from Lincoln County; and an 81-year-old man from Putnam County.
More than 87% of COVID-19-related deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated.
The state also reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases increased to 367. That’s 41 more active cases than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 totaled 92 on Thursday, including three children. That’s eight fewer total patients than were reported Wednesday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 27 were in intensive care units and 10 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 51% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (0), Berkeley (24), Boone (2), Braxton (0), Brooke (2), Cabell (21), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (4), Gilmer (1), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (5), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (20), Lewis (1), Lincoln (2), Logan (5), Marion (11), Marshall (3), Mason (4), McDowell (3), Mercer (20), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (38), Monroe (2), Morgan (6), Nicholas (4), Ohio (6), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (7), Tyler (0), Upshur (2), Wayne (2), Webster (2), Wetzel (1), Wirt (7), Wood (14) and Wyoming (9).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.