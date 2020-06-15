CHARLESTON — Putnam County residents can be tested for COVID-19 without seeing a doctor this weekend.
The free testing is part of the state’s effort to test in vulnerable communities, including people of color, who have been disproportionately effected by COVID-19. Summers County will also have a free testing site, along with Ohio County, which will see its second round of free testing.
The testing will be done by the state Bureau of Public Health in coordination with the local health department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. The only requirement for testing is proof of residency, such as an I.D., and those under the age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Even those without symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to take advantage of the free testing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
There were 14 active cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County Monday out of 41 total cases. People of color made up 16.7% of all cases. No one has died from the disease in the county.
In Cabell County, there were 18 active cases out of 73 total. Three new cases have been identified in the past seven days.
No positive cases of the virus have yet been found in the inmate population at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. There are still 70 tests pending. There have also been no positive cases identified at the Robert Shell Juvenile Center, with just two tests pending.
There are six active cases out of Wayne County’s 105 total cases. Only one new case has been identified in the past seven days.
Statewide, 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported for a total of 2,322, and 1,223 test results were received by the state. No new deaths were reported Monday, keeping the total at 88.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (377/18), Boone (18/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (73/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (30/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (204/5), Kanawha (240/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).
In Ohio, three new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lawrence County by the Lawrence County Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 35. The health department reported only five active cases. The health department is also monitoring 27 contacts, or people who have been exposed to a person positive for the virus.
Statewide, 428 new positive cases were reported for a total of 41,576 and 16 new deaths for a total of 2,573.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department on Sunday reported a new positive in the county, a 76-year-old man who was isolated at home. Thirty-five of Boyd County’s 43 positive cases have recovered, with three deaths.
Statewide, 120 new positive cases were reported Monday for a total of 12,647 and five new deaths for a total of 505.
During his daily press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke a little as to what school would like in the fall, saying families should begin preparing now. He said families should expect schools to close if outbreak occur, like when school closes during flu season. He also said if an elderly or immunocompromised person is involved with child care, those arrangements may need to change.