WAYNE — Wayne County residents have one more day to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Wayne Elementary School.
This is the second site in as many days to offer free testing, following the first free drive-thru testing site at the Dunlow Community Center on Friday. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 51 people were tested at that site Friday.
The testing is available to all individuals in Wayne County, including those who are asymptomatic. Proof of insurance is not required. Those coming for testing should bring a form of identification, such as a driver’s license, or other proof of address to help return test results.
Testing is provided by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia DHHR, West Virginia National Guard and Wayne County Health Department.
Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Testing will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Wayne County Health Department announced the total number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 124 on Thursday, and 13 of those cases are considered active. The health department said 104 individuals have recovered from the virus, while nine have died.
In two separate incidents, sports have been shut down because of potential exposure to the virus or a confirmed positive case. One individual involved with Ceredo-Kenova Little League baseball reported a potential exposure, which resulted in all games being temporarily suspended. On Friday, Wayne High School announced it would enter a two-week shutdown after a student-athlete tested positive.