A volunteer from Valley Health unscrews a sample capsule as she helps conduct free COVID-19 testing at Wayne Elementary School in 2020 in Wayne.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) COVID-19 Surge Testing team will offer free COVID-19 testing, boosters and vaccines Monday, March 7, in Huntington.

The clinic will take place at the Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center, 1750 9th Ave. in Huntington. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots will be available to everyone. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 who want to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Test results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information, email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.

