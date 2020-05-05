CHARLESTON — West Virginia is transitioning to a more precise methodology in analyzing the COVID-19 situation in its 55 counties, top health officials said Tuesday.
“It’s clear some of the old methodology we used, which was on a total state basis, wasn’t really as sophisticated and precise — really going from the hammer to the scalpel,” state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s daily press briefing.
More details will be shared on the new methodology later this week, but Marsh said they will be looking at the rate of change of new positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. The goal is to look more closely to what is happening in each county versus what is happening in the state as a whole.
He said when they began looking for clusters or hot spots, they were looking at the total number of cases because there weren’t very many cases to begin with and they chose an arbitrary number of more than 20 cases. But that didn’t take into account the varying population size of each county.
“We know the counties that are lower in population, a few cases will make a higher rate of change, so we want to separate the higher-population counties from the lower-population counties,” Marsh said.
Cabell, Wayne, Wood, Kanawha, Ohio and Jackson counties were removed from the hot spot list at the beginning of the week after applying the new methodology and discussions with the local health departments.
Gov. Jim Justice said the final decision on which counties are hot spots lies with his office, and he didn’t want counties to think the designation gave them any special treatment. Marsh said they may also stop using “hot spots” because it may be stigmatizing.
Justice also said Tuesday that no businesses have been given special permission to reopen other than those designated in the Week 2 and Week 3 “comeback plan.” He specifically called out Huntington’s Roll-A-Rama, which posted on Facebook that the governor’s office had told them they were a Week 3 business.
Week 3, which begins Monday, May 11, only permits wellness centers that provide physical therapy and similar professional services, as well as drive-in movie theaters, to reopen. Marsh said they have slowed down the reopening to see the results of Week 2, which will take about two weeks.
“So we want to make sure we are giving enough time to see what is the real effect from a health and well-being standpoint for the first part of what we’re doing — still continuing to open up and to allow businesses to start to reopen the economy — but we want to make sure, with some of the bigger businesses, we give them the right guidance and support,” Marsh said.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 55,157 laboratory results received for COVID-19 in West Virginia, with 1,242 positive, 53,915 negative and 50 deaths. Eighteen new positive cases were reported. No new deaths have been reported since Saturday.
Total confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (six), Berkeley (166), Boone (six), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (three), Grant (three), Greenbrier (seven), Hampshire (eight), Hancock (11), Hardy (nine), Harrison (31), Jackson (134), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (170), Lewis (four), Lincoln (two), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (two), Monongalia (108), Monroe (six), Morgan (14), Nicholas (eight), Ohio (34), Pendleton (five), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (nine), Randolph (five), Ritchie (one), Roane (six), Summers (one), Taylor (nine), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (five), Wayne (91), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (42) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $775 million budget reduction in general revenue fund spending for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The cuts will come from Medicaid and higher education, among others. He said cuts will come from each department, including his office, with the exception of the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, and he has also enacted a hiring freeze for state agencies.
DeWine said he has chosen to not tap into the state’s Rainy Day fund.
“I know that I have said that ‘it’s raining,’ but we do not want to tap into that fund yet,” he said. “The ‘rain’ is not a passing spring shower — it could be a long, cold, lingering storm, and we should not use it until it is necessary.”
There were 495 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio on Tuesday, for a total of 20,969, and 79 new deaths, for a total of 1,135.
Kentucky had its biggest single-day total reported Tuesday, with 629 new positive cases. Gov. Andy Beshear said nearly half of the positives were from the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City, Kentucky. The cases bring the total positive cases to 5,182, with 275 deaths.
There have been a total of 1,171,510 cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 68,279 deaths related to the virus.