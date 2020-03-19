HUNTINGTON — Funeral homes in the region are taking measures to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, which includes limiting crowd sizes by livestreaming funerals and visitation services.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling or postponing all in-person events that consist of 50 people or more.
During a Facebook Live event held with the National Funeral Directors Association on Wednesday, the CDC urged all funeral homes across the country to continue holding funeral services with the strict 50-person limit.
Limiting the number of people in direct physical contact with one another is crucial to help contain the spread of the disease, the CDC said. To accomplish this, the CDC recommends livestreaming funeral services for those unable to attend. The CDC said that a funeral or visitation service can also be held for a person who has died of COVID-19 because there are no known risks of catching the virus from a dead body.
At Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, visitation services will be held for family members only and will be closed to the general public. Graveside services will be unaffected since there will be more room to spread out, said Pat Reger, funeral director.
The funeral home is making accommodations this week to begin a livestreaming service, he said. Currently, Reger said he is providing services for three families. Each family has been understanding about the unusual circumstances placed on their lost loved one’s final wishes, he said.
“The one thing we are doing for families, we are letting them know that due to the way this is being recommended, that in the future, when things get back to what we will call ‘normal,’ we’re going to have the chapel service or whatever they wanted for no extra charges,” he said.
At Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio, employees also are making changes to how they operate based on the CDC’s guidelines.
“Our highest priority at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is always the safety of our families, community and associates,” said Beth Wallace-McNearney, funeral director. “We are making every attempt to provide a safe environment for the community around us.”
To keep everyone safe and still honor their loved ones, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is recommending scheduling time blocks or scheduling fewer people per hour for visitations.
“In order to put this into effect, we aren’t going to list visitation times in the obituary,” she explained. “We are asking that everyone wishing to attend the visitation to please call us at 740-894-4321 to request your time frame for attendance. We feel this will be the best practice in order to comply with the CDC and keep everyone safe.”
The funeral home also will make arrangements to livestream services for families who want them.
At Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary in Huntington, livestreaming of services will be offered, according to a news release. The funeral home said there is no risk of contracting coronavirus from someone who died from the disease, so loved ones can be cremated or embalmed as usual.
On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he was notified of the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in West Virginia — an unidentified resident in the state’s Eastern Panhandle. In response, Justice ordered the closings of restaurants, bars and casinos, gyms, health clubs and recreational facilities in the state.
On Wednesday, a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources said the individual is from Mercer County and was being treated at home. The agency said both cases were travel related. No additional details were released.
In Kentucky on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state was up to 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including an 8-month-old child. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed 88 cases of the virus, with 26 people hospitalized as of Wednesday evening.