A patient from Gallia County, Ohio, has died from coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a Facebook post from the Gallia County Health Department.
"Out of respect to the family we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve. This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this tragic passing."
According to the post, an investigation has been completed and all individuals who may have had contact with a positive COVID-19 case or symptomatic individuals have been notified and given instructions on isolation and quarantine.
"We assure all of you that a thorough case investigation has been conducted and all relevant parties have been contacted. We thank you for your continued cooperation and support."
Gallia County's first positive case was announced just four days ago on Friday, March 20.