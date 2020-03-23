HUNTINGTON — In any other year, gas prices across the United States would be skyrocketing during this time due to spring break and other vacation travel, but with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) shutting down entire industries, including the travel industry, gas prices have plummeted to record lows.
As of Sunday, West Virginia’s average gas price was $2.10 per gallon, 4 cents under the national average of $2.14. Last month the state’s average was $2.41, and last year it was at $2.59 per regular gallon.
Kentucky’s Sunday average was at $1.84 per gallon Sunday, while Ohio’s average was at $1.81 per gallon.
Sarah Singer, of Huntington, still commutes to Charleston each day for work. While COVID-19 has brought her stress in many aspects of her life, she said being able to get gas so cheap was a benefit to her family.
“I saved about $20 or $25 last week in gas alone. If this keeps going, that’s about $100 a month, and maybe more if the prices go down more,” she said. “That’s money I can put into savings for whatever we need, like groceries or, lord forbid, one of us is hospitalized because of this virus. At least we can look at the positives, however small they may be.”
According to the AAA Gas Prices website Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline declined since Monday, March 16, by 8 cents, making the national average the cheapest since December 2016. As of March 16, 19 states had averages under $2 per gallon, and pump prices continued to decline across the country with oil prices decreasing significantly due to public health and economic impacts created by COVID-19.
Despite many quarantine or isolation orders being put into place across the world, the Energy Information Administration showed demand increased to 9.7 million barrels per day this week from 9.4 million last week.
In Huntington, Lulu Mart, located at 1353 Madison Ave., had gas as low as $1.59 per gallon Sunday. Sunoco at 1006 Washington Ave., had gas listed at $1.75 per gallon, while its 2424 Adams Ave. location was at $1.89 per gallon.
Michael Branchard, of Ceredo, lost his job last week after restaurants were ordered to close, other than drive-thru or pick-up services. He said the reduction in gas prices would help him make it through a hard time.
“I’m just getting a little to mow the lawn right now, just so I’m not sitting around not doing anything,” he said. “But when it comes time to look for a job, I’ll be able to actually go to interviews and stuff because it’s affordable, not that $4 it was a few years ago. I’d be walking, then.”
As COVID-19 continues to have a worldwide impact, AAA believes the gas prices will continue on a downward trend.