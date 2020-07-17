Essential reporting in volatile times.

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — GoMart Inc. announced Friday it is requiring that all customers wear a mask or face covering when visiting any of the company’s stores, effective immediately.

The only exemptions are those outlined by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, which includes children under the age of 9, individuals with certain breathing conditions and those who cannot otherwise remove a mask on their own.

“With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiking across the country, we want to do our part to help slow the spread and protect those around us,” said general manager Phil Shuman in a news release. “In addition to the enhanced cleaning, disinfection, social distancing and other precautionary measures we are already taking, we are now asking our customers to join our family of employees in wearing a mask or face covering inside all of our stores.”

GoMart Inc. has 123 stores across West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio. Currently, West Virginia and Virginia have a statewide mask mandate in place.

