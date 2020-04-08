The CARES Act, recently signed into law, provides an unprecedented $2.2 trillion in relief funds to the health care sector, individuals, businesses and others. The below discussion relates to the massive benefit provided by the act to most businesses, which includes sole proprietorships and non-profit entities, intended to be disbursed over the next several months.
The funds provided are essentially a grant (no repayment) in the form of a forgivable loan. To be eligible for a forgivable loan, the employer must have less than 500 employees and continue to pay employees for at least eight (8) weeks after the loan request is originated (“Eligible Borrower”). Note than an exception to the 500-employee limit is provided for certain accommodation and food service businesses.
Under this new program, a loan request must be submitted to a lender approved by the SBA, or a lender approved just for these forgivable loans. The maximum amount of the forgivable loan (capped at $10,000,000) is equal to the average monthly payroll costs in the previous 12-month period, times 2.5.
A portion or all of the forgivable loan is forgiven and discharged in the total amount of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and certain mortgages paid or incurred for the 8-week period beginning on the loan origination date. For example, if the loan origination date would be April 20, 2020, then the total amount of all payroll costs, rents, utilities, etc. paid or incurred from April 20, 2020 through June 15, 2020 would be forgiven, and reduce the amount owed on the forgivable loan.
The discharge of debt on a forgivable loan is not taxable for federal income tax purposes. To obtain forgiveness, an application must contain full documentation and proof of wages paid, rents, etc. pursuant to guidelines in regulations to be issued. The original balance, less the portion forgiven, would be paid over ten (10) years at an interest rate of less than 4%.
An eligible borrower must certify that the present uncertainty of economic conditions makes this loan necessary to support ongoing operations. Note that the act does not require that the borrower demonstrate that COVID-19 caused a loss, and Act Section 1102(a)(2)(M) expressly presumes that every eligible borrower has been “adversely affected by COVID-19.”
In addition to forgivable loans, other benefits under the act to these eligible borrowers include refundable tax credits based upon designated decreases in gross receipts in 2020, economic disaster loans which are discretionary, along with a $10,000 grant if funds are needed immediately, and other benefits.
Eligible borrowers should get loan requests prepared and submitted as soon as possible. Lenders will be overwhelmed and a large backlog will surely result.