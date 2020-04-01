HUNTINGTON — Governing bodies in the region have taken steps to protect themselves amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, including closing meetings to the public, holding meetings in parking lots and meeting via video conference.
To comply with state and federal requirements limiting public gatherings to less than 10 people, many governing bodies had to find balance between maintaining transparency and protecting public health.
In Huntington, City Council closed its meetings to the public to limit meeting attendance, which can sometimes bring 20 or 30 people together in the council chambers. On Tuesday, council members approved a resolution allowing them to call in to future meetings amid the outbreak.
Closing the meetings was necessary to protect everyone, said Council Chairman Mark Bates. To ensure transparency, the city broadcasts the meetings live and people were urged to submit public comment by email in advance. Huntington City Council will meet again at 7:30 p.m. April 13.
“As long as we broadcast the meetings live, whether that be on channel 24, Facebook Live or on the city’s website, that brings us in compliance with the (State) Open Meetings Act,” Bates said. “I have elected to take it one step further by allowing the public comment because I just think that is important.”
For the Village of Barboursville Council, all meetings will proceed as planned. However, all other committees and commissions will be postponed indefinitely, according to a COVID-19 message posted on the village’s website.
The Ceredo Town Council is also open to the public, but people were urged to submit questions ahead of its May 4 regular meeting.
All council meetings in Milton will be postponed until further notice, and all meetings in Kenova will continue as normal.
The Cabell County Courthouse remains closed to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak, but County Commission meetings are still open. The county’s next meeting will be at 10 a.m. April 16.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has closed meetings to the public. Instead, meetings will be streamed live.
Taking livestreaming a step further, members of the Ironton City Council have begun to meet exclusively by video conferencing software. During a March 26 meeting, council members and Mayor Sam Cramblit met using the free video software BlueJeans, which was then broadcast on Facebook.
In Chesapeake, Ohio, the Union Township Board of Trustees has implemented outdoor-only meetings. The meetings ensure that those in attendance have enough room to spread 6 feet apart.
In Kentucky, the Ashland Board of Commissioners is meeting regularly, but people were urged to submit questions in advance to limit the number of people in attendance.