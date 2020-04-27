HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Education has postponed the 2020 Governor’s Schools scheduled for this summer, including three set to take place at Marshall University, because of COVID-19 concerns.
The programs offer six different experiences for students of various grade levels. They include instruction by college faculty and experts.
Students typically spend weeks learning in their area of interest, complete with enrichment activities and field trips.
As Marshall made the shift to move face-to-face summer courses to online-only, the university will no longer be available to host the residential learning academies.
The WVDE has pledged to double the number of programs offered in summer 2021 to make sure students unable to participate this year will have a second chance at the experience.
The Governor’s Honors Academy, previously scheduled for June 28 through July 11 on Marshall’s campus, will likely be the exception as the program is for rising seniors who will be entering the “next phase of their lives” by summer 2021, according to a news release.
Officials hope to plan weekend experiences this fall to celebrate those seniors who were accepted into the competitive summer academy.
Rising juniors and freshmen scheduled to participate in the Governor’s School for the Arts and Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship at Marshall, as well as other programs at West Virginia University and Green Bank Observatory, will have the chance to participate next year when social distancing guidelines are lifted.