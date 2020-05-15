HUNTINGTON — Students and faculty of Grace Christian School in Huntington came forward Friday morning to give back to local medical workers.
Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m., a group of Grace Christian student council members and faculty delivered lunches to medical workers and first responders at Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, the Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department.
This event was a continuation of the school’s annual Servathon, which has been providing services and care to the community for over 28 years. Unlike previous years, where the efforts of students were focused on parks, retirement homes, community centers and other school campuses, Grace Christian chose to specifically help emergency workers during this time of crisis.
“We believe it’s important for kids to give back to and help their communities,” said Dan Brokke, the administrator of Grace Christian School. “Now, with our first responders working in dangerous situations, they deserve our support more than ever.”
The delivery itself was fast. Five minutes before their 11:30 deadline, a white van decorated with Grace Christian’s logo and gold-and-blue mascot appeared at the emergency entrance of Cabell Huntington Hospital, followed by two unmarked cars. Students and faculty poured out of the vehicles, placing 50 of their 150 meals onto a medical stretcher that had been brought out by two medical personnel. By 11:30, everyone had already piled back into their vehicles and headed to St. Mary’s.
The students and faculty wore matching gray T-shirts and black masks, maintaining social distancing and zero body contact as they worked. Every shirt said, “Be the Light, even in the middle of a quarantine.”
The 150 meals provided by the students Friday were given by nine different restaurants, including SuperHero Creamery, Dairy Queen, Tudors, No. 1 Kitchen Chinese restaurant, Casa Grande, Rocky Top’s Pizza, Spice of Life Catering & Events, Sysco and Bombshells Burgers and BBQ.
“We did this to encourage them,” said Brokke. “We want them to know that their community supports and cares for them and appreciates everything they do for us.”
Rather than cancel the school’s spring service project in response to the quarantine, Brokke and his staff were determined to continue giving back to Huntington. They instead reorganized the event to focus on “serving their parents at home, local restaurants and first responders.”
“Normally we’d just load up around 33 kids and head out to help at the local parks or centers,” said Brokke. “With the virus, we’ve had to get a little creative and flexible, while still keeping our students safe.”
Unlike many schools and colleges, which faced difficulties when transitioning to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace Christian reported little disruption with their academics. This was credited to a previously set-up online system used during snow days, which the school transferred to with ease in early February.
Grace Christian plans to have its annual Servathon again in spring 2021. More information on Grace Christian can be found online at www.gracesoldiers.net.