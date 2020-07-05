HUNTINGTON — When it comes to gathering, even doctors can’t resist during a pandemic.
The quarantined doctors and staff members of Cabell Huntington Hospital’s orthopedic surgery department recently attended a graduation party. They had been provided guidance on how many could attend and were encouraged to wear masks, social distance, etc., said Dr. Larry Dial, chief medical officer for Marshall Health.
No one was sick the day of the party. But the next day, someone developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the hospital system announced trauma and ortho patients would be rerouted to St. Mary’s Medical Center as the department quarantines.
The medical professionals are counted among the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Cabell County. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported several causes for the spike, including large and small gatherings.
Along with the graduation party, Dial said there was recently a wedding in Huntington where masks were not worn.
“If everyone would just wear a mask, that would really squelch this,” Dial said.
The health department is encouraging businesses and agencies to consider travel-related policies, such as bans on nonessential work travel and/or 14-day work-from-home policies after travel.
Dial said the hospitals and Marshall Health defer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state for guidance. The CDC says to consider if cases are spreading where you plan to travel, and Dial says that poses the problem: It’s spreading everywhere, including here.
So while travel is not prohibited for Mountain Health Network employees, they all keep a travel log. This is also the practice at Marshall University, though school-sponsored travel is canceled.
Firmer guidance on the definition of “hot-spot areas” from the state and federal government would be helpful, Dial said.
Hospital employees have also all signed an attestation saying they would monitor their health daily and wear proper personal protective equipment, Dial said. The hospital also does “PPE rounds,” checking to make sure all employees are wearing proper equipment.
The PPE is why there is little chance any patients would have been exposed to the virus by the staff members, Dial said.
“The worst-case scenario is we have a provider who is ill — say I take a trip and come back with the virus. I am wearing a mask and face shield while taking care of a patient, so the risk is really minimized,” he said.
For anyone exposed to the virus who must quarantine, Dial said they are tested five to seven days into the 14-day quarantine. If a person is positive, they can then move to isolation. Those who test negative must still quarantine the entire 14 days, Dial stressed.
“That’s one thing people have to realize,” he said.
The health department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns about the pandemic, including questions on quarantining and getting tested. The call center is available at 304-526-6544 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.