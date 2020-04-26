IRONTON — Across the Tri-State, schools have been forced to cancel or make nontraditional plans to honor their graduating seniors amid the COVID-19 crisis.
At Fairland High School in Lawrence County, graduation has been rescheduled from May 22 to 7 p.m. June 26 in light of school closures through the remainder of the year.
Fairland has also rescheduled its prom from May 16 to June 20.
Other high schools in the area, including Ironton, Rock Hill and Chesapeake, have not yet made a decision about the future of commencement ceremonies.
In Kentucky, Boyd County High School’s tentative date for graduation is set for 2 p.m. May 16, with an inclement weather day of May 17, according to a statement released Thursday.
At nearby Paul G. Blazer High School, a decision regarding graduation has not yet been made, although staff members and student council representatives are taking input from stakeholders into account.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged high schools to look at “other options,” including virtual or drive-in ceremonies, for 2020 graduates following his announcement of extending school closures early last week.
Beshear said in-person graduations could be a hazard to public health during the outbreak, and stressed the importance of schools taking precautions.
In Huntington, St. Joseph Catholic School is in discussion with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and the Catholic Schools of West Virginia in forming plans to honor seniors, Principal Carol Templeton said Thursday in a Facebook video.
And in Cabell and Wayne counties, graduations have been postponed to late June.
Tolsia High School commencement is tentatively set for June 25, while Spring Valley and Wayne high school graduates will be celebrated June 27, according to a release from the board office.
Huntington High School graduation has been rescheduled for June 25, with Cabell Midland’s ceremony now set for June 26, both at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
The tentative date for the Cabell County Career Technology Center completer ceremony has been rescheduled to June 23.
While district officials in both Cabell and Wayne counties said they hope to be able to celebrate graduates on these new dates, alternative plans are in the works in the event the coronavirus concerns continue into the summer.
“There are still orders by the state government that would not permit large groups of people,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday. “So, we are working on alternative plans this week.”
Saxe said the county is committed to celebrating the success of the Class of 2020, even if further nontraditional plans must be made.
Cabell Midland seniors will have the opportunity to pick up their graduation items on Tuesday, April 28, with a drive-through event beginning at 10 a.m. in the student parking lot.
Huntington High will have a similar event for its seniors Wednesday, April 29, beginning at 10 a.m. in the school’s bus loop.
More information about pickup times can be found on the schools’ social media pages.