KENOVA — The famed Griffith and Feil Soda Fountain in Kenova has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, owner Richard Griffith said Monday afternoon.
Soon after learning the result of one male employee who was tested after a out-of-state vacation, the company announced its planned closure in a Facebook post.
"Out of an abundance of caution we are re-closing the Soda Fountain and informing the public that one of our fountain employees tested positive for Covid-19 after traveling out of state. The staff member only worked for a few hours, was not involved in food preparation and followed recommended guidelines, including wearing a mask," the post read.
In an interview with The Herald-Disapatch, owner Richard Griffith said the business will remain closed until other staff members are cleared through testing and the space is thoroughly cleaned.
"It doesn't matter what the financial consequences are, we have to do what’s right," he said. " We will not reopen until we are absolutely certain our staff is well, and have tested negative (for COVID-19) and our store has been completely sanitized."
The fountain and pharmacy staff, who work in the same building, have been working separately and had "limited interaction," Griffith added. The pharmacy will still provide service to customers via delivery and drive-thru only, but the fountain will be closed until further notice.
Griffith and Feil Soda Fountain initially closed on April 7 as concerns heightened around the pandemic, but resumed curbside delivery service a number of weeks later. It opened for dine-in service on July 1 — less than a week ago.
Griffith said the employee who tested positive had recently traveled to the beach, was asymptomatic and had worked "three or four hours" before he was encouraged to go get tested. The employee is now self quarantining, but was reportedly following all safety measures in place for employees.
"He was wearing a face mask. We have been extremely aware of the precautions we need to take in having the fountain open. We have been taking temperatures of anyone wanting to come in and have had to turn away people because they had a fever," Griffith said.
"We, as a society, need to do everything we can to minimize exposure and be upfront and honest about cases that do appear. It would be easy to hide this, take precautions and move on but we feel it’s our obligation to notify people. As soon as we found out, we closed and released that information."