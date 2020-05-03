HUNTINGTON — Several local groups have stepped up to help the Huntington City Mission by donating to the organization during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
On Friday, AssuredPartners and FoodFair were the latest to team up and help the mission, each donating $1,000 worth of food to help those in need.
Representatives from both groups were on hand Friday to deliver the donation, which included cereal, juice, milk, oatmeal and other breakfast items.
According to its website, the Huntington City Mission is taking the proper actions to ensure the health and safety of clients, employees and their families during the pandemic, while continuing to fulfill its mission of caring for those experiencing homelessness.
The shelter and feeding program remain open, and the mission continues to accept donations of hygiene and food items, which can be dropped off at the reception area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations of clothing or household items are not being accepted during the pandemic.
The mission is located at 624 10th St. in Huntington.