HUNTINGTON — Guidelines are being prepared for indoor shopping malls to reopen in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice announced during his press briefing Tuesday that progress is being made toward setting guidelines and scheduling a date for the reopening of indoor shopping malls in West Virginia, according to a release. Justice said the businesses must work with the medical community to establish a safe system for reopening.
“We’re working diligently with our indoor malls to see if we can get some really good guidance from them as to how they’re going to protect the people as they enter the malls and they go into a smaller type of an area,” Justice said in the release. “As soon as we can get our health experts on board, I’d like us to bring back our indoor malls as soon as we can.”
The Huntington Mall in Barboursville has been closed since March 24. At that time, some businesses remained open and operating at the mall complex because they were considered essential. Many of the restaurants around the mall complex also remained open on a pickup and/or delivery basis.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 1,378 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There have been 65,708 laboratory results received for the virus, with 64,330 negative and 58 deaths.
The most recent death was a 78-year-old man from Berkeley County.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (seven), Berkeley (191), Boone (nine), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (53), Clay (two), Fayette (34), Gilmer (eight), Grant (three), Greenbrier (eight), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (four), Lincoln (five), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (six), Mercer (12), Mineral (23), Mingo (three), Monongalia (114), Monroe (six), Morgan (17), Nicholas (eight), Ohio (37), Pendleton (five), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (five), Ritchie (one), Roane (eight), Summers (one), Taylor (eight), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (six), Wayne (93), Wetzel (six), Wirt (three), Wood (44) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services had received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its Pandemic EBT plan, which will allow OJFS to distribute SNAP benefits to 850,000 students across Ohio who relied on free or reduced-price meal programs when school was in session to have access to a hot, nutritious meal.
The benefits will be mailed directly to students, and families do not need to apply to be eligible, according to a release. Families will receive approximately $300 to purchase healthy and nutritious food to feed their children, the release said.
More than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ohio, with a total of 25,250 cases in the state as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. There have been 1,436 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the coronavirus in children after it was reported that a 10-year-old child in the state was suffering from a rare but not unknown complication related to COVID-19. Beshear said the child was on a ventilator after becoming ill with COVID-19, but that the child was improving.
“Doctors are hopeful that in the days to come the child can be removed from the ventilator,” Beshear said in a release.
Beshear said a 16-year-old in the state had also been hospitalized with the virus but was not relying on a ventilator to breathe.
Dr. Steven Slack, public health commissioner for Kentucky, said in a release that the new syndrome recognized as being related to the coronavirus causes the immune systems of young people to become overactive, sparking an inflammatory response in their bodies.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 6,853 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 191 of which were newly confirmed. The state also reported 10 new deaths, raising the total to 321.
At least 2,546 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Across the U.S., 1,342,594 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 80,820 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.