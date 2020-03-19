hnt1-6oocwtzrc5cv2khug5a_original.jpg
The Herald-Dispatch is located at 946 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington.

 The Herald-Dispatch file photo

As a precautionary measure to keep employees and customers safe during the coronavirus outbreak, offices of all HD Media newspapers, including The Herald-Dispatch, will be closed to the public effective Friday, March 20.

Reporters and editors in the news department as well as other newspaper departments can be contacted by phone and email. Here is primary contact information for The Herald-Dispatch:

News: 304-526-2799; email hdnews@hdmediallc; fax 304-526-2857.

Circulation customer service: 304-526-4005.

Classified advertising: 304-526-4002.

Display advertising: 304-526-2752.

