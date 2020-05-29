HUNTINGTON — JB Miller has spent the past two weeks preparing his staff for the reopening of Habitat for Humanity’s Tri-State ReStore.
“Every day’s been an adventure,” said Miller, the manager of the Huntington establishment. “We’ve been working hard with a process for the past two weeks, and we’re ready to get back to our normal routine.”
Having been closed since March 19, the Tri-State ReStore will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, June 1. Going forward, the store will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the first hour of the day being strictly reserved for at-risk shoppers, such as the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.
Several precautions have been put in place to ensure the maximum safety of shoppers and limit the spread of the new coronavirus. That includes limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the store at any given time to 18, which will be tracked by keeping count of the number of sanitized shopping carts available. Once the limit of 18 has been met, additional shoppers must wait outside until a space becomes available.
Other measures include cleaning and sanitizing store merchandise and high-touch areas, such as doorknobs and countertops, the use of separative shields at desks and checkouts, and the use of gloves and face masks by ReStore staff. Customers are encouraged to also use protective equipment.
There also will be directional labels and stickers across the shop, aimed at keeping social distancing in effect and controlling the flow of traffic through the store.
Customers are encouraged to make purchases with credit cards or debit cards. The store also warned that all sales will be final, and that the ReStore will not receive or accept returns or give refunds.
Other policies also have been changed to combat the spread of the coronavirus, primarily in relation to the delivery and pickup of donated items. ReStore staff will no longer be able to assist individuals at their cars to bring in delivered items, and those items instead must be brought into the store by the delivering party. Likewise, employees on trucks sent to pick up donated items will no longer enter the houses of donors, and request that the clean items be left in the driveway or another outside spot.
While preparing for their reopening, store staff members have waxed and cleaned the warehouse four times, and they received training Thursday on sanitation techniques and the use of personal protective equipment from the West Virginia National Guard.
“Folks are constantly calling us, asking why we aren’t open,” said Miller. “But we have to make sure that we’re safe as possible and our customers are safe as possible. We aren’t taking any risks here.”
Over the past two weeks, the ReStore has received many donated items in preparation for their reopening. All of these items were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected by ReStore staff.
Changes to store policy are expected to remain in effect for the foreseeable future.