HUNTINGTON — About half the eligible population in Cabell County is vaccinated against COVID-19.
That’s according to information released by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department last week, which said 50.7% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Less than 20% of eligible people have received a booster dose.
The information was based on data found on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
The health department also said less than 1% of fully vaccinated people in the county have contracted the virus.
Health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against the virus, which can cause symptoms that range from mild or moderate, such as fever and cough, to more severe, including pneumonia.
Vaccination is especially important as the number of cases continues to climb locally. Cabell County has seen a 34% increase in new cases since Nov. 1 and a 41% increase in the average daily percent positivity since early November.
As of Thursday, there were nearly 400 active cases in the county.
People 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Vaccines are available at the vaccine center located next to Best Buy in Barboursville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. People 18 and older may also receive a vaccine at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Walk-ins for first and second doses are welcome at both locations.
As of Dec. 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s risk level and community transmission for Cabell County remains “high.” When COVID-19 spread is substantial or high, it is recommended that among other things:
- All people over the age of 2 who are able to wear a mask, wear one in indoor public spaces, including fully immunized individuals.
- People with respiratory symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, including common symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue or cough and other previously described symptoms of COVID-19, should be tested, including symptomatic immunized people and immunized people who have had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 three to five days after contact.
- Follow all directions of health department disease investigators and contact tracers regarding isolation and quarantine.
- Agencies with recommendations to follow specific guidelines related to local disease spread and immunization status should engage the protocols associated with the spread.
Nationally, more than 51 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, and community transmission of the virus remains high as of Thursday.