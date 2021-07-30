HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is alerting the community to substantial spread of the COVID-19 virus, which means it is time for everyone to mask back up, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
COVID-19 spread in Cabell County, as currently determined by the CDC, is substantial.
When COVID-19 spread is substantial or high, it is recommended that among other things:
All people over the age of 2 who are able to wear a mask, wear one in indoor public spaces, including fully immunized individuals.
People with respiratory symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, including common symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue or cough and other previously described symptoms of COVID-19, should be tested, including symptomatic immunized people and immunized people who have had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 three to five days after contact.
Follow all directions of health department disease investigators and contact tracers regarding isolation and quarantine.
Agencies with recommendations to follow specific guidelines related to local disease spread and immunization status should engage the protocols associated with the substantial spread.
Free testing is available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It is not too late to get immunized, according to the health department. Immunizations are available at various clinics, pharmacies and doctors’ offices in Cabell County.
For information on vaccination clinics and additional testing sites, visit cabellhealth.org.
When COVID-19 spread reduces to moderate or low, many of these recommendations can change to be less restrictive, the health department said.
