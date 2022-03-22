Registered nurse Kayla Dunfee delivers a booster shot outside the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Barboursville. The vaccine center will close March 26.
Registered nurse Kayla Dunfee delivers a booster shot outside the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Barboursville. The vaccine center will close March 26.
BARBOURSVILLE — The COVID-19 Vaccine Center located near the Huntington Mall in Barboursville will close Saturday, March 26, but individuals still needing vaccines or booster shots are encouraged to seek assistance at other local health care facilities.
“We still want to encourage vaccination,” said Hannah Petracca, public information officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, which operates the vaccine center. “It’s not like closing this means that COVID is over. We are just adapting to this new season of pandemic response, which requires a more widespread opportunity for vaccination clinics.”
The vaccine center, located next to Best Buy, opened in March 2021 and has administered more than 100,000 vaccines in the past year, Petracca said. At one point, more than 1,000 vaccines were administered in a day.
In a statement released Monday, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, thanked those who supported and utilized the COVID-19 Vaccine Center.
“Thank you for your participation and patience throughout the pandemic response. Without the community, our partners and volunteers, the success of the COVID-19 Vaccine Center would not have been possible,” Kilkenny said.
The vaccine center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Marshall University, Marshall Pharmacy, the A.D. Lewis Community Center, HIMG and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will continue to offer vaccines and do not require an appointment.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, 54.6% of Cabell County residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
In addition, 25% of the population has received a booster shot, according to the dashboard.
There were 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County as of Tuesday, according to DHHR. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since the pandemic began two years ago.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.