HUNTINGTON — Though more and more restaurants are riding out the pandemic with shuttered doors, many are keeping kitchens open for delivery and takeout.
As guidelines change, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is in constant contact with those remaining restaurants to ensure they know the most current recommendations to keep staff and the public safe.
“We are sending guidance constantly,” said Elizabeth Adkins, public information officer at the health department.
Each sanitarian at the health department has a list of restaurants, and when new guidance is released by the state or federal government, they make direct contact with someone in management to pass along the information.
“We are doing a lot of phone conversations right now,” Adkins said. “We will still go and do inspections, and we are still taking complaints and addressing them as they come in. We are just going on site as needed, and practicing social distancing to protect workers and ourselves.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are not aware of any reports at this time that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging. There is also no indication the illness spreads through takeout or delivery.
Paying with cash or credit/debit card should be followed by hand-washing and/or using hand sanitizer. Using an electronic payment method, such as ordering and paying through an app or with PayPal, reduces or eliminates the amount of contact with surfaces others may have touched.
Adkins encouraged anyone with questions to contact the county coronavirus hotline at 304-526-6544 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center has taken more than 700 calls since it was established at the end of March.
“It’s a very scary time, so we want to provide as much guidance as we can moving forward,” Adkins said. “We will provide the most up-to-date guidance when it is available. There is not a stupid question. Everyone has their own concerns.”
The health department will issue guidance on business capacity limits soon, per the new order issued by Gov. Jim Justice on Friday. The new order limits the number of people who can gather to just five.