HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has issued guidelines for essential businesses on how to operate under the new stay-at-home order imposed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice last week.
There are 12 counties under the more restrictive stay-at-home order, which gives health departments authority to set guidelines to maintain social distancing standards in businesses that continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Essential retailers in Cabell County must now limit occupancy to three people per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space. All workers are to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while in spaces with customers and other workers.
All customers are also encouraged to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose.
Smaller retail shops with customer space less than 1,000 square feet must maintain 6 feet of social distance and limit employees to five at one time.
In non-retail essential services, staff should be managed to minimum safe and effective numbers and maintain worker spacing of 6 feet if possible. If not possible, face coverings over the mouth and nose are required and shields between workers are encouraged if it does not impair worker safety. For those not working alone but with proper distance, mouth and nose coverings are still recommended.
The health department refers to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for health care workers.
“I know we’re all tired of being cooped up and told what to do, but we can’t beat this enemy without fighting it,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the health department, in a release. “By showing how well Cabell County buckles down and works together, we help ourselves, show the state what we’re made of, beat this disease and get ourselves ready to move on.”
Employees at the U.S. 60 Walmart in Huntington on Wednesday were counting customers at the door. Though there was no line to get in Wednesday afternoon, the store had signs and barriers in place to direct any potential traffic flow at the store.
The executive order allows the health department to enforce the guidelines, and permits the West Virginia State Police to assist in enforcement as needed. Justice has said those that do not comply can be charged with obstruction.
Only one state business owner, a bar owner in Brooke County, has been charged for not following the stay-at-home order mandates.