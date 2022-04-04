HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Marshall University are partnering to provide a drive-through vaccine clinic beginning Monday, April 4, in the parking lot at 24th Street and 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Directional signage will indicate the proper entrance and traffic flow. The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to the second boost dose, all vaccine types and doses will be available. The Center for Disease Prevention and Control has approved a second boost dose of Moderna or Pfizer for the following individuals:
Those who are 50 years of age and older are eligible for a second booster four months after their initial boost dose of Moderna or Pfizer.
Those who are immunocompromised, and are 12 years of age and older, are eligible for a second booster of Pfizer four months after their initial boost dose.
Those who are immunocompromised, and are 18 years of age and older, are eligible for their second booster of Moderna four months after their initial boost dose.
Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using either mRNA vaccine.
When choosing whether to receive the second booster, one should consider that it increases their protection against COVID-19 and it will keep them on schedule for future vaccine recommendations. According to the CDC, “During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21-times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7-times less likely to be hospitalized.” An individual can receive either boost dose after COVID-19 infection without delay, even if they received the monoclonal antibody treatment. Once symptoms resolve after infection, an individual can get their next recommended dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is a great opportunity for those unimmunized or behind on boosting to get their immunizations upgraded and for the fully immunized and boosted to take advantage of more protection. COVID-19 immunization has proven over and over to save lives, prevent severe disease, and defend against new variants,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
