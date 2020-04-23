HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is working on guidelines to help businesses safely open when the call comes from the state.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the health department, told the Board of Health on Wednesday during their virtual meeting that the health department worked with stakeholders to develop the guidelines, which are still being fine-tuned.
Ensuring the county has adequate testing and contact tracing capabilities along with ensuring businesses have adequate personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies are the keys to safely reopening, officials said.
Kilkenny said PPE for businesses is one of their biggest concerns.
“We barely had enough (PPE) to manage the really flattened curve we’ve been able to create here in the county,” Kilkenny said. “I think that’s a question we have for stakeholders as for what is their capacity to purchase this on the open market … Based on the preliminary discussions we’ve had, I don’t see that the market has rebounded robustly yet or is making these supplies available in a robust fashion. That’s one measure beyond our control that is a limitation to our reopening.”
Most of the businesses won’t need the same PPE as health care facilities, added Tim Hazelett, administrator of the health department. Barriers, hand sanitizer and wipes are going to be most important.
Hazelett said businesses need to begin preparing now. He said they also need to have a plan for if an employee contracts the virus and half the staff, for example, must be isolated.
“We have some experience now because we’ve been working with essential services already,” Kilkenny said. “We have seen what happens there, and the same issues will occur. Our primary role will be in education and advice.”
Kilkenny reported the health department is also trying to increase its contact tracing capabilities. The health department currently has two epidemiologists, including a regional epidemiologist who services several counties, plus four others who have been reassigned to the task of COVID-19 case investigations. He said they plan to increase that number as they expect to continue the large, time-consuming operating for several more months.
He said it is a seven-day-a-week task, and their epidemiologists have not had a break.
“Most of our work is in case investigation and contact tracing,” Kilkenny said. “I don’t think everyone realizes that when there is an outbreak of any disease, every case gets contacted by the health department. We talk to them, talk about their potential exposures. We get a lot of information from them, which is held very confidentially, as one would expect from the health department. We find out who their contacts are, then we contact them also … We make a tremendous volume of phone calls to a large number of people who either have the virus or may have been exposed. We may call every day during their illness, not just as a welfare check but to record what they tell us.”
He said this is basic public health work that is even more important now because there is no immunization or medication against this novel coronavirus.
Health department staff are wearing cloth masks when they can and the building is cleaned by four people every night. Hazelett said the department has enough PPE, including hand sanitizer, to last them to July.