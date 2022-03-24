HUNTINGTON — As cases continue to decrease, the Cabell County Board of Health is encouraging individuals to use up-to-date information to determine their own risks and safety measures regarding COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, told board members Wednesday that lower numbers of COVID-19 cases allow individuals to have more options in preventing the spread while remaining safe, depending on personal risk of severe symptoms.
“We are going to be advising people to what they can do as opposed to telling people what they should or have to do,” he said.
Health department staff members have worked to provide current information and recommendations on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and how to treat symptoms if the virus is contracted, and Kilkenny said he hopes the public can use this information to make a decision for themselves on whether to continue wearing masks and social distancing even though new cases are decreasing.
Individuals can continue to call the health department if they have questions, he said, and a quarantine and isolation calculator can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health department websites, along with information to determine individual risk.
Kilkenny said the lower case numbers in Cabell and surrounding counties means the emergency response by the health department is currently not needed, but outbreaks will continue to be investigated.
“We’re still going to investigate outbreaks and we’re still going to be trying to control this as it flares up. But the urgency and the emergency type of response we have to COVID is not there right now,” he said.
Even though case numbers are decreasing, Kilkenny said the health department still encourages the public to get vaccinated.
Statewide on Thursday, there were 128 new cases of COVID-19 reported as active cases dropped to 422. That’s 26 fewer active cases than reported Wednesday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
The state reported seven new deaths tied to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,687. More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 were in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 193 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s seven more patients than reported Wednesday, according to the dashboard.
Of those patients, 48 were in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 30 were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 61% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 67% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU and to 73% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (2), Berkeley (25), Boone (1), Braxton (6), Brooke (5), Cabell (26), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (5), Gilmer (0), Grant (3), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (4), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (17), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (31), Lewis (1), Lincoln (5), Logan (6), Marion (14), Marshall (6), Mason (4), McDowell (9), Mercer (36), Mineral (1), Mingo (5), Monongalia (39), Monroe (1), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (5), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (10), Putnam (6), Raleigh (23), Randolph (8), Ritchie (3), Roane (2), Summers (7), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (4), Wayne (8), Webster (2), Wetzel (0), Wirt (0), Wood (14) and Wyoming (8).