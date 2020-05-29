HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department doesn’t typically find itself on the front lines when dealing with emergencies, one health professional said, but in atypical circumstances they’ll adapt as needed.
The health department, Cabell County Office of Emergency Services and the West Virginia National Guard have continued to work together throughout the ongoing public health crisis to provide personal protective equipment to several agencies countywide.
“We all are working on the same team to get this done. Your local health department has a really important role in emergency response,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said. “We aren’t usually the front-line crew that is interacting with the emergency, but in the case of COVID, we are.”
On Friday, the health department distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to several agencies including the Huntington Police and Fire departments and EMS workers, and smaller agencies like the Cabell County Public Library.
Orders are placed every two weeks, with designated agencies making those requests to the Office of Emergency Services, planner Jerry Beckett said. That order is then submitted to higher authorities.
“That order goes up for approval to a board that will approve how much they get, and then it comes back to me. They bring the order to us, and then we package it up for the different agencies and then on Fridays we hand it out,” said Beckett.
He said orders vary in size depending on the agency, with some of the larger orders coming from places like Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Valley Health system. Smaller orders go to volunteer fire departments and other agencies with lower numbers of personnel.
“We are serving approximately 40 agencies. We started backing off a bit from the private agencies and set up some priorities,” Beckett said. “Health care and EMS workers obviously come first, and then it goes down the line from there.”
Kilkenny said Friday was one of their bigger distribution days as several agencies placed orders to fully restock supplies, but said distributions have occurred on a regular basis since the coronavirus pandemic began.
“They occur regularly, but this one is bigger than some. Early on we had bigger ones than this, but right now this is a resupply situation,” Kilkenny said, adding that the county is starting to see better results on the amount of PPE they receive against the amount requested.
The boxes handed out Friday contained an array of items including hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, gowns, eye protection, face shields, and N95 and procedure masks. Beckett said the only equipment in short supply that they are having difficulty getting are isolation gowns and Tyvek jumpsuits.