HUNTINGTON — For the past 14 weeks, staff at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department have been working hard to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — testing, contacting those with the virus and awaiting results to know if they have the virus or not, and guiding businesses through ever-changing guidelines.
Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to use two grants totaling $124,588 to reward those employees with overtime pay.
All employees will receive the payment, which is funded by a $10,000 Pallottine Foundation grant and a $114,588 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“This has been a seven-day-a-week event for the past 14 weeks,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the health department. “...The staff is just as passionate about this problem as they are any other problem. Any time we call on any of the staff do anything on any time frame we get positive response. And it’s ongoing. We plan to keep punching in and digging until we get where we need to be.”
The health department called 344 people who had been in close contact to a positive case of COVID-19 in April, reported Tonya Chaney, the regional epidemiologist. The health department stays in touch with the contacts for 14 days, checking in to see if they are experiencing symptoms and providing guidance.
There were 784 case investigations followed, which begins when a person is tested for COVID-19.
Chaney said they realized early on there was little to no education being given to those who were tested on what they should do while they await results. In result, people were not isolating from family and the general public. In response, a team was formed to contact each person tested in the county to provide them with education on how to self-isolate and keep others safe until the test results are received.
Chaney said most of Cabell County’s cases have been mild, but they have had to follow patients up to a month before they fully recovered. Most of the cases regionally have stemmed from outbreaks in congregate care settings.
The COVID-19 call center at the health department has taken more than 1,400 calls since beginning operation in March, said Elizabeth Adkins, public information officer. Adkins said they receive about 100 calls a week, on average.
Rodney Melton, director of environmental services, said the call center has been the ears for health inspectors, directing them to businesses that need extra help and issues with guidelines.
“It’s been a really tiring month,” Melton said.
The health department has also uploaded a reopening toolkit called “Ready. Set. Reopen.” on its website to assist business owners with reopening during the pandemic. The toolkit includes signage for safety measures and building capacity. Adkins said 24 businesses have downloaded the toolkit so far.
The health department still has not received all the results of the 650 free tests given over the weekend at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Kilkenny said he would provide the results when he had all in hand.