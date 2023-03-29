HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health discussed dropping COVID-19 transmission rates during its meeting last week.
Epidemiologist Dr. Abir Rahman told the Board of Health last Wednesday that Cabell County has had low COVID-19 community transmission rates for the past two weeks.
“We are at low levels, are at green for a consecutive two weeks. The last time we had consecutive weeks at low levels was between March 25 to May 5, 2022, so it’s been some time that we were at low levels,” he said.
Rahman reviewed data from February 2022 during the March meeting — it is standard practice to review the previous month’s data at the Board of Health meetings — and told the board while February started at high community transmission rates, the county spent most of the month at medium transmission levels.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website updates community transmission levels weekly and currently lists Cabell County as low.
Rahman told the board the previously high and medium transmission rates were primarily due to the COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, which were at 24.3 as of Feb. 2 and 19.1 by Feb. 23, according to a report he submitted to the board.
The report also showed there were 84.83 cases per 100,000 people as of Feb. 2 and 81.57 by Feb. 23.
March started at medium transmission levels and decreased, too, Rahman said. The cases per 100,000 people and other COVID-19 data will be formally reviewed during next month’s Cabell-Huntington Board of Health meeting, set for Wednesday, April 26.
Board of Health Vice Chair Fred Kitchen asked Rahman what could be contributing to the lower transmission rates, and Rahman said it was two-fold.
“Even though we have the most highly transmissible variant going around right now, it doesn’t appear to cause severe diseases so far, what we have seen,” he said. “Multiple factors, like people taking a vaccine, some people developing immunity after getting infected, and like then two factors in the same person, getting infected before and having the vaccine. So all of those actually kind of contributing to the situation we are in right now.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
