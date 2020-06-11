CHARLESTON — State health officials are working with local agencies to monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus in southern West Virginia.
State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Thursday during Gov. Jim Justice’s daily press briefing that the “R-naught” values, which measure the spread of the virus, in some of the southern counties have gone up. He said the state will work with county health officials to do targeted testing and assess the situation.
Marsh said increasing reproductive values are just one early indicator of a problem.
“Instead of hitting the fire alarm, we are trying to use early signs so we can then go and try to understand what is really the issue,” Marsh said.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said they want to be aggressive in monitoring the situation in the southern counties because those counties also have a high percentage of vulnerable residents, like the elderly.
“We are looking constantly to mitigate risk,” Crouch said. “We are doing it for our own families … It is difficult to know what is right, but the virus is not gone.”
Though Justice has said he would mandate masks be worn if necessary, Marsh said Thursday he trusts West Virginians to do the right thing to prevent the spread of this new virus.
The governor announced Thursday that state workers would soon begin heading back to the office, though most of the details are up to cabinet secretaries. Justice said people would be brought back as needed.
Justice also announced the West Virginia State Fair could take place in Lewisburg in August.
One new death was reported Thursday, a 50-year-old man from Mineral County, which brings the total to 86.
There were 24 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,217, and 2,975 test results received by the state.
In Ohio, reproductive values were also a focus for Gov. Mike DeWine. The governor said the state’s R-naught value in March was as high as 1.9 but had fallen to below 1 by June thanks to the protective measures taken, like the stay-at-home order, but now the number is creeping back up, particularly in the bigger cities.
Regions 7 and 8, which include Lawrence County, have an average R-naught rate of .68, but DeWine said metrics show some counties are experiencing increases. The Dayton area has the highest R-naught rate at 1.07.
DeWine also announced that any Ohio resident can now be tested for COVID-19 if they want to be, even those who are low-risk or without symptoms. Pop-up testing locations will soon begin around the state, including in Portsmouth.
There were 429 new positive cases reported statewide Thursday, for a total of 40,004, and 33 new deaths, for a total of 2,490.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced modified congregate dining and group activities in long-term care facilities can resume June 29 and modified visitation at those facilities can resume July 15. All nursing home residents and staff in the state should be tested by the beginning of July.
Adult day-care centers can reopen June 29, as well.
There were 66 new positive cases reported Thursday, which Beshear said was because of a backup in the federal reporting system the state uses. Nine new deaths were reported.