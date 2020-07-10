HUNTINGTON — State officials in Kentucky are again emphasizing the importance of wearing face coverings to help protect against the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Thursday and on Friday filed an emergency regulation requiring Kentuckians to wear face coverings for the next 30 days. The order went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
“The more people who wear masks, the more leaders who model wearing masks in any region of the state, the more people there are going to be safer, are going to have their economy reopen and be able to stay open, are more likely to be able to get their kids back in school and are less likely to lose people,” Beshear said in a news release. “Those who don’t follow the mask requirements and don’t model this, again, you’re just risking the lives, the economy and the schooling of the people in your community.”
Health experts say wearing face coverings not only protects others, but it also lowers the infection risk for those wearing masks by 65%.
In Boyd County, there were three new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department said the three new cases — a 24-year-old woman, 36-year-old woman and 46-year-old woman — were all isolating at home.
Statewide, there were 18,670 cases of COVID-19, 426 of which were newly reported Friday. Friday’s report included several children under the age of 5, according to a news release.
There were eight new deaths reported Friday, for a total of 620. At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health department officials say contact with confirmed cases, crowded areas and community spread seem to be the most common reasons for the new cases.
Statewide, there were 62,856 cases reported Friday, with 3,032 deaths related to the virus.
In West Virginia, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported a total of 184 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 84 of which were considered active. There were also six probable cases reported.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 3,983 total cases of COVID-19 across West Virginia on Friday, with 95 deaths related to the virus.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (504/19), Boone (31/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (24/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (109/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (381/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (35/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (57/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (62/2), Mingo (27/2), Monongalia (454/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (138/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (78/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (184/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (30/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (159/9) and Wyoming (7/0).
Across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 59,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 3,106,931. There have been 132,855 deaths related to the virus.