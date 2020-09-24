HUNTINGTON — Two schools in Cabell County are shifting to remote and virtual learning for at least two weeks after students tested positive for COVID-19.
Huntington East Middle School will shift to all remote and virtual learning after two students at the school tested positive for the virus, while Milton Middle School will move to all remote and virtual learning after two student-athletes at that school contracted COVID-19.
The change in the schools’ learning structure, which begins Friday, Sept. 25, was announced by Cabell County Schools on Thursday evening.
A news release from the school system said the two Huntington East Middle students who tested positive for COVID-19 last attended school Monday and Tuesday and the school received notification of the positive tests Thursday afternoon. The results were confirmed with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Approximately 120 students and 14 staff members at that school have been asked to quarantine as a result of the positive cases.
“This is a very difficult decision to make, but our primary concern is the health and safety of our students, staff and their families,” Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in the release. “We certainly want our schools to be open, but we must have appropriate staffing to operate responsibly.”
Thursday’s positive cases were reported following the announcement earlier this week that a student in the school’s Thursday-Friday cohort had tested positive and had not attended school since being diagnosed over the weekend.
Milton Middle was notified of the student-athletes’ positive tests Thursday evening. Those students both last attended class Tuesday, according to a release.
Because one of the students is on the football team, Huntington Middle School football players are also being asked to stay home Friday while contact tracing can be completed, the release said. Huntington Middle School and Milton Middle School played a football game Monday.
Contact tracing is underway, and 14 staff members at Milton Middle have already been asked to quarantine. Students needing to quarantine will be contacted by school staff Friday.
“Because of the number of staff members affected, and shortages in substitutes districtwide, administrators say they do not have adequate classroom coverage to safely open the school for in-person instruction,” a release said.
Students at Huntington East Middle and Milton Middle will continue in remote and virtual learning until the quarantine period for students and employees affected by Thursday’s positive cases is complete. Both schools expect to reopen for in-person instruction Oct. 8.
Food service will continue for all students at the school, and parents of virtual learning students can pick up their students’ meals as usual, the release said. Parents of remote learning students will be notified about how they can pick up their students’ meals Friday morning.
Employees not instructed to quarantine will report to school Friday on a regular schedule, the release said.
Statewide in West Virginia, there were 202 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, for a total of 14,706, and six new deaths, for a total of 325.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths as a 96-year-old woman from Mason County, a 62-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 72-year-old man from Fayette County, an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 89-year-old man from Pleasants County.
Cases per county are: Barbour (52), Berkeley (968), Boone (206), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (759), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (19), Fayette (583), Gilmer (39), Grant (156), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (103), Hancock (145), Hardy (87), Harrison (346), Jackson (258), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,468), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (599), Marion (261), Marshall (162), Mason (140), McDowell (80), Mercer (407), Mineral (171), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,959), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (98), Ohio (362), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (151), Putnam (529), Raleigh (497), Randolph (240), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (64), Wayne (381), Webster (7), Wetzel (51), Wirt (12), Wood (356) and Wyoming (108).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 276 active cases Thursday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with patients’ ages ranging from 7 to 83. There have been 660 cases in the county, with 547 out of isolation and 20 deaths.
Statewide, there were 147,744 cases and 4,715 deaths related to the virus as of 2 p.m.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 449. The new cases were a 75-year-old man, 76-year-old man and 88-year-old man, all in hospital isolation, and an 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man, 26-year-old woman, 37-year-old man, 37-year-old woman, 57-year-old man, 59-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, 67-year-old man, 79-year-old woman and 101-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
Statewide, 745 new cases were reported, for a total of 64,158, and 13 new deaths, for a total of 1,137.
More than 41,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 6,916,292, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 201,411 deaths related to the virus.