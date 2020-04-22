CHARLESTON — Though West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said repeatedly he wants to reward those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, from health care workers to grocery store employees, the grant he gave counties, while helpful, will not be the reward first alluded to by the governor.
Justice announced two weeks ago he was granting $100,000 to each county for “hero pay,” following the Kanawha County Commission announcing “hero pay” in the form of an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay. On Friday, counties received the grant, but the letter from Justice accompanying the grant makes it clear first responders or anyone else on the front line will not be receiving any extra pay from the government for working during the pandemic. Instead, the funds can only be used for overtime expenses incurred because of pandemic response, toward emergency operations or to purchase personal protective equipment.
During his daily press briefing Wednesday, Justice said the “hero pay” was not perfect, but it was an effort to show those on the front lines that they care.
“We want to reward those that have stepped up, those that are on the front-line battle,” Justice said. “We want to be able to do that, but we wanted to be able to do that in a format that we basically hope we can get reimbursement from the federal government for rewarding our heroes. In doing so, what we had to do, we had to come up with a way to give the counties discretion — because we don’t know who those are — and we wanted the counties to help us with that. So we just did the very best we could do with what we were doing with there.”
Brian Abraham, general counsel for Justice, said the money was provided to the counties as a “short-term bridge” and Justice wanted the counties to be able to use it as they needed it.
The clarification came as Justice announced three new deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the state, for a total of 29, and continued discussions on what it will look like as the “engine restarts,” or how the state will transition out of the stay-at-home order.
The newly confirmed deaths were an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 69-year-old woman from Barbour County.
“In just a couple days, I’ll be 69 years old, and I’ve got a little grandson and little granddaughter on the way,” Justice said. “There are so many aspects of life you think you have time in front of you. Our thoughts are with these families.”
The state announced 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 963. There have been 26,961 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,998 negative.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (125), Boone (two), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (35), Fayette (five), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (141), Lewis (two), Lincoln (one), Logan (10), Marion (43), Marshall (eight), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (11), Mingo (two), Monongalia (89), Monroe (five), Morgan (seven), Nicholas (four), Ohio (24), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (two), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (four), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (81), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (35) and Wyoming (one).
The Putnam County Health Department announced Wednesday that an attendee at the Teays Valley Child Development Center in Scott Depot had tested positive for the virus. The facility was closed and the health department is investigating potential exposure.
Testing of all staff and residents of West Virginia nursing homes continues, and Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said no new outbreaks have been identified yet. Only one has officially reported results, though.
One confirmed case was identified at the Veterans Home in Barboursville, Justice said.
COVID-19 czar Dr. Clary Marsh said expanded testing and testing of more targeted, vulnerable populations will be key to moving forward with transitioning back to some sort of normal. He said nearly half of those who have died are connected to long-term care facilities, which highlights the importance of testing in those vulnerable populations.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced elective surgeries could resume based on new guidelines, similar to what Justice announced in West Virginia on Monday. He also continued to discuss what it will take to reopen part of Ohio’s economy. Lt. Gov. John Husted said he would feel comfortable sending his family back to work under the conditions they are discussing, but there will be two exceptions: those older than 65 and those with existing health conditions.
DeWine announced 392 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 14,117. There have been 610 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced a third COVID-19-related death, a 68-year-old woman. The county also announced two new positive cases, for a total of 30. The new cases are a 41-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both in home isolation.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 196 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,373, with 185 deaths.
As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 802,583 total cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., with 44,575 deaths.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.