Twenty-eight health centers in West Virginia have been awarded money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) stemming from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020, according to a news release.
Valley Health Systems Inc., in Huntington was awarded $98,984 of the $1,739,288 total.
The centers may use these awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost their telehealth capacity in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, March 6, President Donald Trump signed into law the act, which provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, including $100 million for HRSA-funded health centers nationwide.
“HRSA-funded health centers have been and will be critical players in our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.
The funding supports health centers across the country in their emergency planning and response efforts. The awards will give health centers the flexibility to meet the evolving COVID-19 needs in their respective communities including, but not limited to, expanding COVID-19 screening and testing capacity, purchasing supplies such a personal protective equipment (PPE) and providing safety education.
“HRSA-funded health centers provide high-quality primary care services to 28 million people in the United States. That is 1 in 12 people nationwide. These grantees operate 13,000 service delivery sites that are lifelines to services and networks of resources in their communities every day, and especially during a crisis,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “HRSA-funded health centers will receive this funding as quickly as possible so they can maintain their ability to deliver quality primary health care services to their patients while responding to developing needs in their communities.”
Other awardees in the region include:
- Lincoln County Primary Care Center Inc., Hamlin: $61,764
- Womencare Inc., Scott Depot: $73,201
- Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Williamson: $54,828
For more information about COVID-19, visit http://coronavirus.gov.