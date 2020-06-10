HUNTINGTON — Seniors at Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools will be able to celebrate their graduations in person after a turbulent year as Cabell County Schools has moved to conduct its ceremonies outside at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice approved outside, face-to-face graduations Wednesday morning, prompting the schools to move the events from Mountain Health Arena to the stadium, both at the same times previously announced.
Rain or shine, Huntington High School will celebrate its seniors at 6 p.m. June 25 and Cabell Midland will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m. June 26.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said it was important to students and families to have an in-person ceremony, regardless of how nontraditional it might be.
“As we have been challenged to do many times during this pandemic, our team put our heads together and started thinking about how we could possibly conduct graduation ceremonies while following state and local guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Saxe said in a release. “By utilizing Marshall University’s 38,227-seat outdoor stadium, we believe we can ensure the health and safety of our graduating seniors and their families while celebrating the culmination of a successful school career for the Class of 2020.”
Aside from taking place in the stadium, other differences from previous graduation events may stick out to attendees.
“We’re taking the safety of all our graduates, employees and families very seriously,” Executive Director of Secondary and Post-Secondary Education Joedy Cunningham said. “We’re limiting guests to six individuals per graduate, are asking everyone to wear a face covering, will admit our guests in a strategic manner to limit contact at the gates, and will utilize the entire stadium to seat our families in order to maintain the social distancing guidelines recommended by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention).”
Saxe said the plan has been reviewed by the West Virginia Department of Education and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, as well as Marshall leadership staff.
Saxe also thanked the university and President Jerome Gilbert for allowing the district to use the facility for the ceremonies.