CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has issued an order declaring a judicial emergency, explaining and clarifying a similar directive made last week, in order to limit potential exposure of the COVID-19 coronavirus within the court system.
The order declares a judicial emergency through all 55 counties in West Virginia, which means all proceedings taking place through April 10 are postponed and should be rescheduled to a date after.
The declaration was made in order to protect litigants, jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the general public, Chief Justice Tim Armstead said.
“Medical experts have consistently advised that in-person contact should be eliminated in all instances where such limitation is possible,” he said. “We believe it is our responsibility to limit such in-person contact to the fullest extent possible while ensuring that our courts address emergency matters necessary to protect the health or safety of our individual citizens and our communities.”
Deadlines set for attorneys regarding rules, statutes, ordinances, administrative rules or otherwise are extended to April 11. Statute of limitations and statues of repose set to expire during the period are also extended to the same date.
Several emergency proceedings required to protect the immediate health or safety of a party or the community will still be held.
Matters able to continue include domestic violence, child abuse and neglect upon initial removal of a child or where there is an imminent threat to the health or safety of a child, infant guardianship, physical custody cases involvement an imminent threat to the health or safety of a child, juvenile detention or placement in state custody, criminal initial appearances, bond hearings, search warrants, criminal preliminary hearings and mental hygiene.
Hearings could also be held in cases initiated by public health officials to enforce orders related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Not included in the hearing exception list is eviction proceedings.
Courts are still encouraged to use video and telephone conferencing to conduct emergency hearings, when it does not infringe upon the Constitutional rights of those involved in the case.
The order could be expanded or change in the future as the court continually monitors developments related to the virus.