ONA — For many students, the senior year of high school is a time to focus on events like graduation, prom or taking the court or playing field for one last game on senior night.
For students across West Virginia, however, those activities were suddenly put in jeopardy when all facilities closed last Friday to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“A lot of people didn’t realize it until they already closed the schools that we really don’t know if or when we will go back,” Maddie Kazee, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, said this week. “So it’s been really scary because these are our last seven weeks of high school.”
Although Kazee said she understands the need to protect herself and others by not going to school, it’s still difficult to come to terms with the fact that she doesn’t know for sure when she will see her peers again.
As of now, schools will be closed until at least the end of March, but some states, such as Kansas, have already chosen to cancel face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the academic year.
“We’re ordering cords right now for graduation, cord money is due, and we’re supposed to get our cap and gown delivered soon,” Kazee said. “So there are all these things that we’re currently missing, and graduation parties are being canceled, birthday parties — everything.”
Elli Kroeger, a senior at Hurricane High School, said although their graduation ceremony hasn’t officially been canceled, she and her friends are prepared for the news.
“They haven’t said anything about graduation, so it’s up in the air. Everybody is ready, but it’s still super sad that we might not be able to walk,” Kroeger said. “No one has said anything about prom, but it’s kind of known, too.”
Kroeger said the coronavirus spread has affected other aspects of her senior year, as well, with travel soccer tournaments postponed, ACT and SAT testing canceled, as well as losing her first job because of restaurant shutdowns.
“Our tournaments, we don’t even know if we’ll have any more,” Kroeger said. “I’m heartbroken for the people that play spring school sports, having that cut short.”
Luckily, Kroeger said, she has been accepted to Marshall University and plans to continue her education there in the fall, but hoped to boost her ACT and SAT scores beforehand.
For Kazee, who is a career and technology student working toward a certification in early childhood education, the closure of schools brings on another set of concerns.
“I don’t know if I’ll be able to get my certification,” she said.
The certification would allow her to teach in a preschool and work as a teaching aide or in a child care center after graduation without any further education.
“I was planning to use that certification and build on it at Marshall. I planned to go to Marshall and study early childhood education, get my master’s in special education and minor in Pre-K special education,” Kazee said. “So far I’ve been baby-sitting to try to keep up with those required CTE hours to get that certification.”
Huntington High School senior Nick Chambers said while he, too, is mourning a graduation and final prom that will probably never take place, he is also concerned about his post-high school plans.
“I plan on moving to Knoxville (Tennessee) in September and doing barber school, but even that could be pushed back because they had to close those schools. It’s barbering, so they’re going to be on a suspension when this clears up. My enrollment might get pushed back because they have to graduate those that are in there now,” Chambers said. “It’s based on hours, so it’s not book work or homework they can do online.”
Although working to halt the spread of the coronavirus certainly puts a strain on high school seniors, educators and the community as a whole, Chambers said he’s grateful for the bond the Class of 2020 at Huntington High will always have, regardless of if they’re together in person.
“We just won’t get to walk through the halls with our friends one last time. There are a lot of things that kids are going to miss out on. A lot of seniors were looking forward to an experience that we won’t be able to tell or relive,” he said. “But I think it’s really bringing our senior class together more than it already was in some aspects.”