HUNTINGTON — A parade of Highlawn Elementary School teachers and staff rolled through local neighborhoods in Huntington on Thursday afternoon to connect with students at home from the safety of their cars amid ongoing school closures.
Highlawn Elementary Principal Robin Harmon said the parade was a way for teachers and students to interact while keeping a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just want to reach out to our students and let them know that they’re still here,” Harmon said. “We’re connecting with everyone online and through the telephone and email, but this is a way for them to see us and lift some spirits up.”
Harmon said the school has been planning the parade for weeks, and, following the announcement, she received several phone calls from ecstatic parents.
“We’ve gotten quite a few phone calls from parents that are so excited and are going to be out there,” she said. “It’s giving them hope. They need to see that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere.”
Sarah Dolan, mother to Analise, a first-grader at Highlawn, said she hasn’t seen her daughter so excited since before schools were closed.
“She’s really missing the connection with her teachers and the staff there. Everybody there, even if she’s not in their class, knows her by name, and she really just misses getting to interact with them and her teachers,” Dolan said. “This really made her day. She spent the whole morning making posters to hold up for the teachers and everybody to see.”
Dolan said she is grateful for Highlawn’s dedicated staff during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I really appreciate the fact that the teachers are really going above and beyond to keep those connections with their students and reaching out to the community,” Dolan said. “It’s fantastic.”