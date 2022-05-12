CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 527 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases increased to 1,496. That’s 171 more active cases than were reported Wednesday and the most active cases the state has seen since March 7, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,893 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including seven deaths reported Thursday. Among the new deaths were a 39-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both from Wayne County.
As of Thursday, 119 West Virginians — including four children — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s eight fewer patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 25 patients were in intensive care units and 11 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 52% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 48% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 45% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (11), Berkeley (131), Boone (31), Braxton (2), Brooke (12), Cabell (85), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (5), Fayette (37), Gilmer (3), Grant (0), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (5), Hancock (27), Hardy (7), Harrison (67), Jackson (5), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (132), Lewis (4), Lincoln (17), Logan (32), Marion (86), Marshall (18), Mason (15), McDowell (16), Mercer (38), Mineral (14), Mingo (4), Monongalia (103), Monroe (25), Morgan (7), Nicholas (17), Ohio (55), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (20), Putnam (31), Raleigh (70), Randolph (16), Ritchie (1), Roane (3), Summers (11), Taylor (19), Tucker (4), Tyler (6), Upshur (28), Wayne (34), Webster (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (28) and Wyoming (10).
