CHARLESTON — More than 90 people were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday for COVID-19 as state health officials again warned of a potential surge following the holidays.
“We hit 95 new (hospital) admissions (today). That’s up from 75 (Monday) and it’s up from 45 on the 19th of December,” said James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, 635 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Of those in the hospital, 194 are in intensive care units and 101 are receiving care on ventilators. Eighty percent of patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. A total of 8,604 active COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, down 142 from Monday. According to the dashboard, 1,053 new cases reported overnight.
Eighteen omicron variant cases have now been confirmed in the state. Nine of those are in Berkeley County, five in Monongalia County and one each in Kanawha, Harrison, Fayette and Marion counties. During Tuesday’s COVID-19 news briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said omicron cases in West Virginia “will surely skyrocket” in coming days and weeks.
Meanwhile, West Virginia is reporting one of the highest death rates tied to COVID-19 in the nation since vaccines became available, according to data analysis from Johns Hopkins University. To date, 5,288 West Virginians have died from the virus, including an additional 28 reported overnight.
Tuesday’s reported deaths included three men from Cabell County, ages 63, 52 and 61, and a 73-year-old woman from Wayne County.
About 53% of eligible residents — 917,204 individuals — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those people, about 34% — 312,649 people — have received a booster dose.
With vaccination rates still lowest among children ages 5-16, state and local health officials are urging parents and grandparents to get their children vaccinated, especially as schools prepare to reconvene following the holiday break.
“This is immediately the time to decide to fully vaccinate our children to help protect them from the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in West Virginia,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University.
In Kanawha County, where the first case of omicron was detected Monday, county health officials are echoing that sentiment.
“Kanawha County is seeing a spike in cases similar to what was seen after the Thanksgiving Holiday, and it is important that people be tested as the Christmas Holiday has just ended and the New Year Holiday is approaching,” read a Tuesday news release. “Students will be returning to school soon and we need to capture new positive cases before anyone returns to work or school and continues the spread of COVID.”
In Cabell County, COVID-19 testing is available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department on 7th Avenue and the Marshall testing site on 6th Avenue.
The CHHD vaccine center near Best Buy at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville is open Wednesday, but closes at noon Dec. 30 and will remain closed Dec. 31-Jan. 3.
In Ohio, more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, up from about 8,000 reported Monday. Tuesday also saw 444 new hospitalizations in Ohio, with 42 patients in intensive care units. Sixty new deaths were recorded by the state Tuesday.
Kentucky also saw an increase Tuesday, with 4,297 newly reported COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 12.61%.
“Some of these numbers may be from limited holiday reporting, but we are monitoring closely noting the trends we’re seeing across the U.S.,” tweeted Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky recorded 23 new deaths attributed to the virus.