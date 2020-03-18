HUNTINGTON — As part of Cabell County’s continued preparation and response for COVID-19, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department opened a call center to respond to community needs.
The call center is currently operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to address general questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation. The call center number is 304-526-6544.
Through established partnerships with the Cabell County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is utilizing the Cabell County Emergency Operations Center as the call center location. This call center is a critical resource for the health department to ensure it is addressing the questions of concerned residents and providing the most up-to-date information, according to a news release.
Other organizations are reminding people of their helplines as the world navigates the pandemic:
- Branches Domestic Violence Shelter has advocates available 24 hours a day to provide support, advocacy, complete intakes and assist with filing for emergency protective orders, which are still being processed by the court system. The emergency shelter also is operating using social distancing guidelines. Call the hotline at 304-529-2382 or email info@branchesdvs.org.
- Contact Rape Crisis Center is not providing face-to-face advocacy for victims in the hospital, with law enforcement or the court system at this time, but its hotline is still available 24 hours a day. Call the hotline at 304-399-1111 to speak to an advocate.
- WeConnect Health Management in partnership with Unity Recovery is offering free, virtual recovery meetings to anyone in the world. Meetings take place seven days a week at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Join by visiting www.weconnectrecovery.com. Help4WV is also still operating its recovery hotline at 844-HELP4WV.
- The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is reminding family caregivers that its helpline remains open seven days a week to provide guidance and information about coronavirus prevention tips, handling isolation and caring for their loved ones. The AFA Helpline is staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care. Families can connect with the AFA Helpline in any of the following ways: via phone by calling 866-232-8484, web chat by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the blue and white chat icon on the lower right-hand corner of the page, or by sending a text message to 646-586-5283.
- The National Suicide Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 800-273-TALK.