CHARLESTON — While COVID-19 vaccines could be available for children by next week, 4,316 West Virginians — more than the populations of all but 33 incorporated towns or cities in the state — have died from the virus as of Tuesday, according to the state.
A majority of those people — 92% of those who have died since vaccines were made available in the state — were unvaccinated.
As of Tuesday, a total of 53% of eligible West Virginians were fully vaccinated against the virus.
Though new cases, deaths and hospitalizations are slowly trending down after a drawn out late-summer surge, James Hoyer, head of the state Interagency Task Force, said another surge could be on the way, aided by cold weather.
“As we've pointed out, with winter coming, we can potentially see another surge, and I bring all this to your attention to reinforce what (Gov. Jim Justice) says: numbers don’t lie and the data doesn’t lie,” Hoyer said. “What we are concerned about, if we don’t continue to get an uptick quickly in the number of West Virginians vaccinated, the unvaccinated West Virginians and older West Virginians who don’t get the booster dose are going to pay the price.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said as cold weather pushes more people to congregate indoors, there is an increased risk of COVID-19 spread — especially from the delta variant.
When indoors, particles and droplets are often able to gather because of decreased air flow. When outside — or inside with open doors and windows that provide more air flow — the droplets disperse quicker and are less likely to infect people.
West Virginia witnessed a winter surge last year, even before the delta variant was reported in the state. Then, while vaccines were just starting to be administered, a statewide indoor mask mandate was still enforced and other mitigation strategies were employed.
None of those protections exist today.
There were 7,366 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia as of Tuesday, and 268,112 total accumulative cases to date, according to the state dashboard.
While more than half the eligible population is fully vaccinated in West Virginia, the rates for individual doses administered are lagging, even as booster shots have been made available.
In the week ending in Sept. 19, West Virginia distributed an average of 1,517 COVID-19 vaccine doses per a day. Last week, the average daily number of doses administered by the state was less than half that, at 663.
As of Tuesday, 637 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 202 of them receiving care in an intensive care unit. Of those patients, 126 are on a ventilator, per the dashboard.
Hoyer said that while general hospitalization numbers are “plateauing,” more patients who are hospitalized today are in need of ventilators or intensive care compared to previous points in the pandemic.
Getting booster shots out to eligible people as soon as possible will help prevent this, Hoyer said.
This week, the state won’t be receiving any additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine as the company prepares to package and ship child doses, which could be available for distribution as early as next week.
The state ordered 50,000 doses for children, Hoyer said, and retail facilities are also able to place their orders today.
“We believe we will have plenty of doses available for children that need to get the vaccine,” Hoyer said.
Kentucky reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus-related deaths on Tuesday, while the statewide rate of residents testing positive for the virus continued to drop.
The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Kentucky fell below 900.
Gov. Andy Beshear, in a report on social media, said the positivity rate declined to 5.66%.
The 25 deaths announced Tuesday raised the state's virus-related death toll to at least 9,665.
The state reported that 893 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, with 266 of them in intensive care units and 148 on ventilators.
Since March 1, coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Kentucky have overwhelmingly been among people who were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.
Ohio reported 3,807 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, 283 new hospitalizations. The state also updated its records to include 209 new deaths attributed to the virus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.