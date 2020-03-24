BARBOURSVILLE — Both the Huntington Mall in Barboursville and the Ashland Town Center Mall in Ashland have announced they are temporarily closing.
“Yesterday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued ordered all ‘non-essential’ businesses to shut down in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus,” said Joe Bell, director of communications for the Cafaro Company, which owns the Huntington Mall. “Huntington Mall will comply with that order, closing for business at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday). It will reopen when the governor’s order is lifted.”
Bell says the current health crisis makes it difficult or unadvisable to conduct a full schedule of public events at the mall.
“All mall activities scheduled between now and April 24 have been cancelled,” he said. “Our management staff is deeply disappointed by this and apologizes to all visitors who look forward to these events.”
Despite the closure order, some businesses are exempt from this directive and remain open and operating at the Huntington Mall complex, Bell added, because they are considered essential. They are Best Buy, Firestone, National Tire & Battery, Lowe's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Universal Federal Credit Union (drive-thru only).
Bell said restaurants will continue to serve their customers but only on a pickup and/or delivery basis, including Bob Evans, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, Chili’s, ChinaMax, Great American Cookies, Green Revolution, Hibachi Master, IHOP Restaurant, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, Qdoba, Ruby Tuesday and Wendy’s.
For more information, menus, delivery options and contacts, visit online at https://www.huntingtonmall.com/directory/#pickupordelivery.
Monday evening, Ashland Town Center Mall announced it would also be closing temporarily in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ll be closed until further notice, effective March 23,” the mall said in an email. “Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our guests, retailers and employees.”
Updates and additional information will be posted to Ashland Town Center’s social media pages and stories, as well as on Instagram @AshlandTownCenter.