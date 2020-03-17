HUNTINGTON — The Huntington community is stepping up to help feed Tri-State children at risk of missing meals due to school closures in West Virginia aimed slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Although Cabell County Schools has established meal sites across the county — and with the state establishing more than 500 across the state — many local businesses also have chipped in to provide alternatives, should kids need another option.
“On Friday, when they announced that schools would be closing, we weren’t sure what food programs were going to be available to kids,” said Taylor Strickland, co-owner of Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream at The Market. “Obviously, they were able to put something together with the grab-and-go and the buses delivering, so we were very excited about that, but more so I felt the need to do my part in whatever way I could for kids around the community and set this up as a convenience.”
Strickland, along with other owners and staff of businesses in The Market on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington, worked over the weekend to put together about 250 bagged lunches to be picked up throughout the week.
Beginning Monday, parents or students were able to pick up the lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind The Market, and the same service will be available each day.
“If people are downtown they can come pick up a bag, if the grab-and-go isn’t close to them or they’re in the area, whatever it is,” Strickland said. “We have a drive-through set up, we can bring it to your car, so we’re still practicing social distancing and keeping that in mind.”
Stewarts Original Hot Dogs also contributed to the cause, providing 1,500 hot dogs to Cabell County Schools on Monday morning with the help of Heiner’s Bakery, which supplied the buns.
“You don’t want children to have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from,” said Stewarts owner John Mandt Jr., who also serves in the House of Delegates. “Serving in the legislature, we’ve worked a lot with families and children, foster care; you learn a lot, you hear what children are going through.”
Stewarts plans to donate another round of hot dogs next week, he said.
As a business owner, Mandt said he is in the perfect position to help and hopes others choose to get involved, too.
“I’ve been touched with what’s going on in the schools and what the children’s needs are and what some of their issues are,” he said. “And that’s part of leadership, getting others on board to help out.”
Mandt said organizations or businesses interested in donating food or their time can contact Rhonda McCoy, Cabell County Schools’ director of food services.
Although the precautions taken to flatten the coronavirus curve have put a strain on children, parents and businesses alike, Mandt said he’s confident in the state’s resiliency.
“We’ll get through this; West Virginians are extremely intelligent and adaptive and we will conquer this,” he said. “We can’t come to a standstill, but we need to be careful and be aware.”
Strickland said the way the Huntington community has come together to support one another is particularly inspiring.
“It just shows how special our community is. I’ve traveled a lot, and I never find any place quite like this,” Strickland said. “To see how much the community does give and the way they come together in every crisis, you always see everybody stepping up and trying to help us, especially us small businesses, we really don’t know what’s going to happen; I’m worried, obviously, but the welfare of kids and other people comes first.”
Many other businesses, like Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries and West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant, are also offering free meals to children.