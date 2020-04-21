HUNTINGTON — Seniors at both Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools will not be celebrating as planned due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as Superintendent Ryan Saxe announced the postponement of both graduations Tuesday evening at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting.
Huntington High School’s graduation will now tentatively take place at 6 p.m. June 25 and Cabell Midland’s graduation is rescheduled for 6 p.m. June 26, both at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Both graduations were initially set to take place near the end of May.
Saxe said although he hopes the traditional ceremonies will be able to take place, the district is working on a “Plan B” option in the event that concerns over the coronavirus continue into the summer.
“There are still orders by the state government that would not permit large groups of people,” Saxe said. “So, we are working on alternative plans this week.”
Saxe said the county is committed to celebrating the success of the Class of 2020, even if further nontraditional plans must be made.
Board members also approved levy rates for the 2020-21 fiscal year Tuesday evening that will lower the bond levy per $100 of assessed property value.
The bond levy rates fell from the current fiscal year at $2.91 per $100 of assessed value for Class 1 property (current rate set at $4.87 per $100), $5.82 for Class II property (current rate set at $9.74 per $100) and $11.64 for Class III and Class IV properties (current rate set at $19.48 per $100).
Class I property includes tangible personal property employed in agriculture and intangible personal property including notes, bonds, stocks and accounts receivable, Class II includes residential property and all farms, including land used for horticulture and grazing, and Class III and Class IV include business property and personal motor vehicles, campers, motor homes, motorcycles, motor boats, utility trailers, bulldozers, end loaders, tractor-trailers and all other property not classified as the former.
In other voting matters, board members took action in the approval of 25 new policy updates on their third reading, and heard the first reading of the county’s Charter Public School Policy.
All 25 minor policy updates, as well as a PDF of the 58-page charter school policy draft, can be found online at cabellschools.com.
The board also approved the replacement of tennis courts at Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School.
The total cost of the project is $1,214,000 — Saxe said the courts will be constructed from concrete as opposed to asphalt, which could nearly double their lifespan.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are open to the public, but in-person attendance is strongly discouraged during Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order.