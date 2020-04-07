HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Clerk’s Office is now open by appointment only in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone who needs to make a visit to the City Clerk’s Office should call 304-696-5530 or email adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov or millerb@huntingtonwv.gov.
City Council Chair Mark Bates made the decision to partially close the City Clerk’s Office because of federal projections showing the number of COVID-19 cases increasing within the next few weeks.
“The coronavirus is expected to peak and will probably be the toughest week — between this week and next,” Bates said. “So I am instructing the City Clerk’s office to work by appointment only.”
All other offices at Huntington City Hall, including the Mayor’s Office, will remain open as normal. City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.