HUNTINGTON — Refuse fees and business and occupation taxes in Huntington are now halted for 90 days after City Council members approved a COVID-19 relief package Tuesday.
In a special meeting, council members unanimously approved two ordinances to stop refuse fees for residents and B&O taxes for shops and restaurants until June 30. They also approved a resolution allowing council members to attend future meetings by phone amid the virus pandemic.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced the tax and fee relief package March 18, saying the city wanted to take action to help residents with the potential loss of income or businesses on the brink of closing amid the pandemic.
Before council members approved the B&O tax ordinance, council chairman Mark Bates said the city had received letters from hotel owners in the city asking if they could also see some relief. The city’s relief package only reduces B&O taxes for shops and restaurants in the retail category.
The State Supreme Court previously ruled that individual businesses could not be singled out for municipal tax relief, Williams said. If he wanted to do that, Williams said he would have to reduce taxes for all businesses in the service industry category, not just hotels and motels.
Offering tax relief to the retail industry instead of the service industry makes the most financial sense for the city, which will be dealing with the loss of revenue because of the virus going forward, he said.
“If I’m asking you to lower taxes on a line of businesses, that also means we are stating there’s zero revenue coming in from that line of business,” Williams said. “That is going to affect us, and we have to watch every penny that we have.”
Before council members approved temporarily stopping refuse fees, Williams said the city had weighed several other options to help residents. The city could have also stopped municipal service fees instead of the $20-a-month refuse fees per household, he said.
In the end, Williams said stopping the refuse fees made the most sense because proceeds from municipal service fees help pay for the Huntington Fire Department. It would be dangerous to affect funding for fire services during the pandemic, he said.
“It was our opinion that the refuse fee directly affects more people in the city than any other fee, and while this might not be a great amount to some, to some, every penny is necessary,” he said.
Anyone who has paid their refuse fees in advance will be issued a credit, he said.
Council members also approved a resolution allowing council members to attend future meetings by calling in.
City attorney Scott Damron said the resolution is tailored to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifying that Bates must declare an ongoing emergency to allow council members to attend remotely. The resolution will end within a year unless it is renewed.
Damron said the biggest concern of the West Virginia Ethics Commission was to ensure all voices calling in to the meetings can be heard on live broadcasts. City Council is currently closed to the public, but meetings are broadcast live on the city’s website, on Facebook and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system.
Damron said he believes the city’s conferencing software will allow council members to be heard clearly.
Also Tuesday, Williams announced the city’s annual audit has returned for a third year without any findings or recommended changes, known as “clean audits.”